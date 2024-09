Published 23:07 IST, September 6th 2024

Sumbul Touqeer Reacts As Kavya Goes Off Air: Wasn’t Something I Had Anticipated

Actress Sumbul Touqeer said that she did not anticipate that her show Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon would go off-air. She said that poured so much of herself into the role.