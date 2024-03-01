Advertisement

The pre-wedding festivities of Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have begun in Jaipur. The couple got a grand welcome when they arrived in the Pink City and are seemingly enjoying the royal treatment. The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a mehendi ceremony with the couple donning green traditional ensembles.

Inside Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's mehendi ceremony

Taking to Instagram Stories, one of Surbhi's Ishqbaaz co-stars Kunal Jaisingh, shared an inside glimpse of the mehendi ceremony. Later a paprazzo account shared the video showing the couple making a grand entry at the function. For the occasion, Surbhi wore a mehndi-coloured lehenga set incorporating bridal hues such as vibrant pink and navy blue. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery and added a traditional nose ring.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Karan, on the other hand, donned a green kurta-payjama paired with a matching embroidered jacket. In the video, Surbhi looked smitten as she and Karan walked hand-in-hand, while guests cheered for them in the background.

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

In other stories, she was seen dancing to retro evergreen songs while mehendi designers applied mehendi.

About Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's sangeet ceremony

The mehendi ceremony will be followed by a traditional sangeet ceremony. Reportedly, instead of the usual ceremony, the couple planned to host a Tuxedo Night named 'Glamour Glitz & Romance'. Men will be dressed in tuxedos while women in English gowns. The couple has been together for over 13 years, and they will get married on March 2 in Jaipur.

Advertisement

A few days ago, the couple revealed that they got engaged last year in September in an intimate ceremony in Goa. Sharing the video, she wrote, "September is such a Special month for both of us... Both our birthdays fall in the same month and we are just two days apart...We decided it would be even more special if we did our ROKA in September."