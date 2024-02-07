Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Seek Blessings At Temple, Reveal Destination Wedding Details

Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are all set to tie the knot soon. After much speculation, the couple confirmed the news of their wedding earlier this month. In their latest public appearance together, the couple shared details of their wedding ceremony, date and venue.

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma to get married in Jaipur

On January 27, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma stepped out to seek divine blessings. The soon-to-weds offered prayers at a local temple and sought blessings from the priest after presenting their wedding invitation card. Post offering praters, the couple chatted with the media personnel and shared details of their big day.

Talking about the marriage plans, Surbhi shared that Karan is managing all the planning. She further joked that the wedding organisation is causing more stress than she got while shooting for a show for 15 days. She also requested the paparazzi members to bless them. Upon enquiry about their wedding, the Naagin actress shared that she will get married on the 1st and 2nd of March in Jaipur. She also shared that the two-day celebration will be all and there will be no reception.

Surbhi Chandna confirmed tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend

On January 27, and took their relationship to the next level by announcing their wedding on Instagram. In a joint post, they shared two photos posing closely - Surbhi can be seen in a multicoloured ensemble, while Karan dons a white T-shirt and ripped jeans. Their pet can be seen sitting with a placard that reads, "My humans are getting married".

She shared the post with the caption, "Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now. #Estd2010" The actress is yet to share more details about her wedding such as date and venue. Soon after the couple dropped the joint post, their industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Chetna Pande wrote, "Awww congratulations". Mahhi Vij, Karan Grover, Harsh Rajput, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Reem Shaikh, and Jay Bhanushal simply wrote, "Congratulations". Surbhi's Sanjivini 2 co-star Sayantani Ghosh wrote, "Congrats phuchkee... god bless u both."