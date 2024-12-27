Surbhi Jyoti-Sumit Suri To Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar: Happily Ever After Began In 2024 For These TV Actors

Several popular television actors got married this year and began their journey to a happy ever after. | Image: X

Year Ender 2024: Several TV actors started a new chapter in their lives in the past year. While some like Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma opted for a grand event, others like Jhanak Shukla and Swapnil went in for the hush-hush wedding. Take a look back at the daily soup celebrities who took a plunge with a fairytale wedding.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar



The couple got engaged on Divya’s 30th birthday in December 2022 and took their vows in an intimate ceremony on February 20, 2024. Their wedding reflected the warmth and love they share, surrounded by close family and friends.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma



Ishqbaaaz’s Surbhi Chandna got married to her long-time partner Karan Sharma in a grand-grand ceremony in Jaipur’s iconic Chomu Palace Hotel this March. Their love story began in 2010 and culminated in a magical wedding.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan



On April 25, 2024, Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh tied the knot with her long-time partner Dipak Chauhan at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. The pre-wedding celebrations were a grand affair with Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies filled with fun and laughter.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri | Image: X



Actress Surbhi Jyoti also got married her long-time boyfriend Sumit Suri in a special eco-friendly ceremony on October 27, 2024. The couple exchanged vows at Jim Corbett National Park in Dehradun, with nature taking centre stage in the decorations.

Jhanak Shukla and Swapnil Suryawanshi



Kal ho naa ho actress Jhanak Shukla has embarked on a new chapter in her life as she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi on December 12 in an intimate wedding.

Jheel Mehta and Aditya Dube



Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jheel Mehta, who is known for playing the popular role of Sonu Bhide, is also going to tie the knot with her longtime partner Aditya Dube. The couple has been busy preparing for their big day on December 28.

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape | Image: X