Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies By Suicide At 36 Due To Financial Crisis, Worked With Dilip Joshi

Actor Lalit Manchanda was found dead at his apartment in Meerut. The actor breathed his last at the age of 36 on Monday, April 21. The actor made a brief appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and essayed the role of father in DD National show Sevanchal Ki Premkatha. Photos of Lalit with Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, are now going viral online. However, his role in the show remains unknown.

As per media reports, no suicide note has been found after the tragic demise of the 36-year-old actor. Police officials have begun early investigations and have found no foul play in his death till now. A neighbour made the distressing call to the police, informing them about Manchanda's suicide. Following their arrival, authorities took custody of the actor's body.



Local media have reported that Lalit Manchanda was battling financial and mental stress. However, his friends and family members have yet to confirm the reason for his suicide.