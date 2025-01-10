Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Gurucharan Singh AKA Sodhi In Critical Condition, Know What Happened

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi, who was hospitalised a few days ago, is in critical condition. Actor's friend Bhakti Soni shared a health update and how his family is dealing with the same. This has come days after Singh shared a video on his social media handle stating that his health has been "very poor".

Gurucharan Singh has been hospitalised again

Bhakti Soni told a media portal that Singh was hospitalised a few days ago but was discharged later. After returning, Soni stated that the actor neither ate nor drank water for 19 days. Because of that he fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital. His health has worsened, so he has been admitted to a government hospital.

On January 7, the actor shared a video from the hospital on his Instagram account. In the clip, he can be seen covered in a shawl and mufflers. He could also be with a drip in his hand. In the video, Gurcharan Singh says, "The condition has worsened. Lakh lakh congratulations to Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Maharaj Ji on Guruparv. What has happened to me, I will share the latest update with you all soon. Look at the condition. Let's go, God bless us".

