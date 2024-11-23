TMKOC Producer Breaks Silence On Fight With Dilip Joshi, Actors Quitting Show: Log Bolenge...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The popular sit-com has been embroiled in an innumerable controversies. Most recently, it was reported that the producer Asit Kumar Modi and lead actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, have been involved in a scuffle. While Joshi has rubbished the reports earlier, at a recent event, the producer cleared the air too.

Asit Kumar Modi addresses controversies surrounding Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Asit Kumar Modi is no stranger to controversies. From non-payment to sexual harassment allegations, the producer has dealt with all kinds of contention. A few days back it was noted that he invited the wrath of Dilip Joshi who threatened to quit the show after the producer denied his holidays.

Addressing the string of controversies, Asit Kumar Modi told paparazzi Viral Bhayani, “This is a part of the work. When there is success, then people will say anything. My job is to focus on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and make new stories every day. Keep our audiences happy and smiling.” Brushing off the matter, he quipped that “Log bolenge kuch bhi (people will make gossip).”

Dilip Joshi issues statement over his alleged physical spat with Asit Modi

Actor Dilip Joshi has finally addressed the rumours surrounding his alleged altercation with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi. In a statement, Dilip dismissed the reports as “completely false” and questioned whether certain individuals might be envious of the show's ongoing success. He expressed his surprise over such unfounded claims, emphasizing that there was no truth to the allegations. The actor stated, “I just want to clear the air about all these rumours going around. There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that means so much to me and millions of fans, and when people spread baseless rumours, it hurts not only us but also our loyal viewers.”



File photo of Dilip Joshi | Source: IMDb

Joshi added, “It’s disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years. Every time such rumours pop up, it feels like we’re constantly explaining that they are completely untrue. It’s tiring, and it’s frustrating because it’s not just about us—it’s about all the fans who love the show and get upset reading these things.” The statement further read, “Earlier, there were even rumours about me leaving the show, which is completely false. And now, it feels like every few weeks, there’s another new story trying to defame Asit Bhai and the show in some way. It’s disappointing to see such things popping up again and again, and sometimes, I can't help but wonder if some people are just jealous of the show’s continued success. I don’t know who is behind spreading these stories, but I want to say this clearly: I'm here, I’m working every day with the same love and passion for the show, and I’m not going anywhere. I’ve been a part of this wonderful journey for so long, and I will continue to be a part of it.” According to several media reports, Dilip became angry during a heated argument with Asit. In a fit of rage, he allegedly grabbed Modi by the collar and threatened to quit the show. However, it was reported that Asit managed to calm him down. The incident, which reportedly occurred in August, was said to have been triggered by a leave request.