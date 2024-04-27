Advertisement

Actor Gurucharan Singh of TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame has reportedly gone missing, sources in the Delhi Police have said. The 50-year-old actor's father has filed a missing complaint with the police. The actor is known for playing the role of Sodhi in the long-running comedy show. However, he left the serial a few years back. After the news of Singh gone missing surfaced, producer Asit Kumarr Modi prayed for his safety and well being.

File photo of Gurucharan Singh ~ Image: Gurucharan Singh/Instagram

Asit Modi prays for Gurucharan Singh's safety

Reacting to the news of Gurucharan Singh missing, Asit Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Hoping and praying for the well being and safety of our dear Gurucharan Singh.“

Screenshot from Asit Modi's X handle

According to the police, Gurucharan Singh had left home at 8:30 am on April 22 for the New Delhi airport to go to Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai and his phone was also unreachable, the complaint stated. Police sources said they have formed different teams and an investigation into the matter has been initiated. "We are scanning CCTV footage to know what exactly has happened," a source said.

AICWA urges prompt action in the matter

Meanwhile, All Indian Cine Workers Association appealed to the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi to expedite the resolution of the missing case of Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi from the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They demanded swift action in the case and ensure justice for his father, Hargit Singh.

Assuring a prompt and time-bound inquiry, a Delhi Police officer told ANI, "We are looking into the matter and a probe was instituted since we received a complaint."

