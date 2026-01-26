The 50 Show: Release Date, When & Where to Watch, Host, Full Contestant List And Everything You Need To Know | Image: x

Banijay Asia’s upcoming reality show The 50 has been grabbing the interest of viewers over the past few weeks. The show brings together 50 celebrities who will face each other with demanding games and tough challenges. The contestants include well-known faces from television and music, along with social media creators and former Bigg Boss participants.

What is said to be India’s largest reality show, The 50 adapts the French format Les Cinquante. The show will be happening in a grand palace on Madh Island in Mumbai. Here is everything revealed about the show so far.

The 50 Show - Release Date

As per reports, the show premieres on February 1, 2026 and runs for 50 straight days, offering powerful and emotionally charged content as the next chapter after Bigg Boss 19.

When and where to watch The 50 Show?

New episodes air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM, while JioHotstar streams the show live every day from 9:00 PM, starting with the premiere. The OTT platform also allows viewers to watch previously aired episodes at their convenience.

Advertisement

The 50 Show: Who Will Host?

Filmmaker, choreographer, and judge Farah Khan will host the show. She is known for her sharp humour and witty sarcasm. As seen in the promos of “The 50”, she adds an entertaining touch while speaking about the hidden “Lion” supervisor and hinting at a major change in reality television.

What is the concept of The 50?

The 50 is a captive reality show adapted from a successful international format with the same name. The show brings together 50 celebrities from different backgrounds who must survive in the game for 50 days. They face physical, mental, and emotional challenges at every stage and must avoid elimination to stay in the competition.

Advertisement

The show also features a game master known as The Lion. Supporting The Lion is an army that includes two foxes, two dogs, and two rabbits, who closely monitor the contestants throughout the game. The most interesting aspect is the lack of fixed rules, as even the few existing rules can change at any time.

Confirmed contestant list

Karan Patel

Manisha Rani

Saurabh Ghadge

Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu)

Divya Agarwal

Monalisa

Arushi Chawla

Dino James

Vikrant Singh Rajpoot​

Shiny Doshi

Urvashi Dholakia

Ridhi Dogra

Sidharth Bhardwaj

Aarya Jadhao

​Dushyant Kukreja

​Hamid Barkzi

Fauz Baloch

Firoza Khan

​Arbaz Patel

Digvijay Singh Rathee and more