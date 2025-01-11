Published 15:59 IST, January 11th 2025
Tiku Talsania Suffered Brain Stroke During Film Screening, Wife Shares Veteran Bollywood Actor's Health Update
Tiku Talsania Health Update: The veteran television and film actor has reportedly been admitted to a Mumbai hospital after suffering a brain stroke.
Tiku Talsania Health Update: The actor is most popularly known for his comedy roles in movies and television shows. As per reports, he suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. However, a family member has now clarified that the 70-year-old suffered from a brain stroke and not a heart attack. Official details from the same is awaited.
Tiku Talsania's wife shares an update on the actor's health
As per social media reports Tiku Talsania suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for immediate treatment. However, speaking to a media publication, his wife Deepti Talsania has shared a health update, refuting rumours of a heart attack.
Deepti clarified that the actor had suffered from a brain stroke and not a heart attack. She informed the publication that Tiku attended a film screening in the city following which he felt some discomfort. He was admitted to the hospital at 8 PM on January 10. She, however, did not specify the extent of his extent of his ill-health and the status of his recovery.
