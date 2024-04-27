Advertisement

Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi, raised fans' concerns when he went missing in Delhi. The actor’s father lodged a missing person report with the Delhi Police after he failed to return home to Mumbai. The actor has been reported missing for four consecutive days, leaving his family and fans deeply concerned. A close friend of the actor has now intimated about his fluctuating health.

What did Gurucharan Singh’s friend say about him being missing?

Amid reports of the actor being missing, a close friend of his spoke to Pinkvilla about his disappearance. His close friend from Mumbai, Ms Soni confirmed that he is indeed missing and also claimed that he was not keeping well before flying out of the city. She shared that the actor’s phone has been switched off since April 24 and no one has been able to contact him.

She shared, “His parents are worried and have filed a missing report in Delhi. I tried to file one in Mumbai as well, however, since he hasn’t returned back a complaint cannot be filed here. Gurucharan ji’s health also hasn’t been keeping well for the last many days, so I am worried about that.” She then intimated about his deteriorating health and said, “Before leaving for Delhi, his blood pressure was high and he had undergone a few tests as well. He wasn’t even eating much before he left for Delhi. I really hope and pray that he is fine, and returns back safe and sound.”

Gurucharan Singh's neighbours and well-wishers raise concern

Gurucharan Singh who had been visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai but has not been heard from him since April 22. His family members and distant relatives have reached out to the media to voice their concerns. Speaking to ANI, Vansh Dhariwal, the landlord of Gurucharan's parents, expressed his worry, stating, "I found out myself in the evening; I don't have much information about all this. His parents live upstairs, and he frequently comes to meet them. He came to meet this time as well."

Gurucharan's neighbour Akash shared, "Sometimes he used to come to meet the parents, but he didn't come every day. Whenever he came, he used to meet the children with a lot of love and also took photos. We found out yesterday that he is missing." Assuring their commitment to the investigation, Delhi Police officials said they were looking into it after receiving a complaint. Gurucharan's father said that his son is mentally stable, raising concerns over his sudden disappearance.