TMKOC's 'Sodhi' aka Gurucharan Singh Hospitalised, Shares Health Update In Emotional Video: Haalat Zyada Kharab...

Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role as Sodhi in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to his social media account to announce the news of his ill health. The actor shared a video from the hospital bed which left his fans worried. The actor also shared that his condition had worsened in the past days, but has become better now.

'Sodhi' Gurucharan Singh admitted to hospital

Fan favourite Gurucharan Singh has had a rough start to the year. On January 7, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame shared a video from the hospital on his Instagram account. In the clip, he can be seen covered in shawl and mufflers. He could also be with a drip in his hand.

In the video, Gurcharan Singh says, "The condition has worsened. Lakh lakh congratulations to Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Maharaj Ji on Guruparv. What has happened to me, I will share the latest update with you all soon. Look at the condition. Let's go, God bless us". With this, he wrote in the caption- "DHAN DHAN SAHEB SIRI GURU GOBIND SINGH SAHEB MAHARAJ JI DE GURPURAB DIYA LAKH LAKH CRORE CRORE WADHAIYA Ji🙏Kal GURPURAB te GURU SAHEB Ji ne mainu nava jeewan Bakshia 🙏,GURU SAHEB Ji nu Unlimited Infinite times Dhanvaad Ji te App saaria nu jinna de GURU SAHEB ji di Kirpa sadke Ajj aap Ji de saamne zinda haan, sabnu dilo namahkaar te Dhanvaad 🙏Thank you to Everyone 🙏RAB RAKHA G 🙏TE 🙏WAHEGURU G MEHAR KARAN G🙏WAHEGURU JI KA KHALSA WAHEGURU JI KI FATEH G".

Gurcharan Singh went missing last year

Gurucharan Singh file photo | Image: instagram