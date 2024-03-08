Advertisement

Dolly Sohi died earlier this morning, March 8, after a battle with cervical cancer. Her sister, Amandeep Sohi, an actor, died on Thursday, March 7, after being diagnosed with jaundice. Both the sisters had been unwell for quite some time and succumbed to their illness. As the news of Dolly and Amandeep's death surfaced online, Amandeep's last Instagram post on her social media went viral.

Amandeep Sohi's last Instagram post goes viral

Amandeep's last Instagram post showed her being admitted to a hospital. She shared a video of herself, looking visibly weak and frail, as well as a photo of her IV drips. Amandeep Sohi made the post on February 22. Soon after her fans got to know about the news of her death, they took to her comments to offer their condolences.

While Amandeep was treated for jaundice, Dolly was going through chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Dolly Sohi's last social media post goes viral

The last Instagram post of Dolly Sohi is going viral after the news of her and her sister Amardeep Sohi's death surfaced online. On February, Dolly shared a post that read, "Prayer - The world's greatest wireless connection.. Works like miracle, so please I need your prayers."

Dolly Sohi's last social media post | Image: Instagram

Dolly Sohi's death

Actor Dolly Sohi, best known for TV show Jhanak and Bhabhi, died on Friday morning at a hospital in Navi Mumbai due to cervical cancer, her brother Manpreet said. She was 47. The actor, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer around six months ago, was undergoing treatment for the disease.

(With inputs from PTI)