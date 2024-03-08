Advertisement

Dolly Sohi, the 47-year-old television actress most renowned for her role in the series Jhanak, passed early on Friday morning, March 8. Dolly was suffering from cervical cancer for a long time. The actress passed away a few hours after her sister Amandeep succumbed to jaundice on the same day.

Dolly Sohi's family issues statement

"She is no more. She passed away around 4.00 am at Apollo Hospital. She had cervical cancer which had spread to her lungs. We had admitted her last night to the hospital as her health had deteriorated," her brother Manpreet confirmed to PTI.

A night before, Dolly’s sister Amandeep Sohi, also an actor, passed away due to jaundice.

"Amandeep passed away on Thursday due to jaundice at the DY Patil hospital," Manpreet added. Some of Dolly’s notable performances include TV shows such as Kkusum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Kumkum Bhagya, and Parineetii.

Nilu Kohli mourns Dolly Sohi's death

Nilu Kohli, a popular TV actress, took to her Instagram handle to offer her condolences to Dolly and Amandeep and wrote, "Following her sister, Aman Sohi, @dolly_sohi Dolla Singh as I fondly called her, bid adieu to the world. You were a strong woman Dolly!!. Fought cervical cancer like a Rockstar. I have not seen someone look and feel beautiful as you, even when you were in sickness and pain. You are at Wahegurujis lotus feet. Rest in peace finally my friend. Let us all pray for the devastated family. Losing 2 daughters in the same day .....unbelievable."

Dolly's last rites will be held in the afternoon.

(with inputs from PTI)