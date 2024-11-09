Published 18:17 IST, November 9th 2024
TV Hops On The Trend Of Re-release: Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar's OG Bade Acche Lagte Hai Returns
Bade Acche Lagte Hai: The Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar starrer daily soap is all set to return on weeknights. The serial will be re-run on TV starting November 11.
Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai returns to | Image: IMDb
