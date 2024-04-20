Advertisement

Chetna Singh, who rose to fame for her role in Udaariyaan, recently tied the knot with her longterm beau Rohit Handa. Reportedly, the wedding celebration lasted a week and grand arrangements were made for the guests. In some of the viral photos from the wedding, reality TV star and Chetna's Udaariyaan co-star Abhishek Kumar can be seen in attendance at the ceremony.

Chetna's wedding photos surface online

Virsa Riar, who played Chetna Singh's on-screen husband in the show, took to his social media handle to share photos of her wedding to Rohit Handa. In one photo, he poses with Abhishek Kumar, while in another, he poses with a newlywed couple as well as Abhishek. The latter played Chetna's brother in the show. He further captioned the post, "Bohot bohot Mubarkan mere dosto and dosto ko ashirwad dete huye." Check out the viral photo below.

When Chetna Singh opened up about her marriage plans

Speaking about her marriage plans, Chetna Singh had told Pinkvilla that the cast of her show Udaariyaan will be invited. She said, "Yes, of course, the Udaariyaan cast is nothing less than a family and almost everyone is invited and I’m trying my best that everyone is a part of the celebration." Meanwhile, Chetna Singh and Rohit Handa got married in a lavish ceremony in Jalandhar.

Moreover, Chetna had also revealed that their relationship went through several ups and downs. She said, "I believe my seal-the-deal moment with Rohit was when he got my name inked on his chest. One fine day, he called me downstairs and when I went, he showed me my name written on his chest; that moment, I was speechless and decided that he certainly was the one for me." As per the portal, the wedding took place on April 18 and the festivities started on April 15.