Viral Video | Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Celebrates Birthday At Siddhivinayak Temple With Mridul Tiwari And Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna was spotted at the Siddhiviniyak temple today. The Anupamaa actor arrived at the revered Mumbai temple to seek blessings after lifting the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Several photos and videos from the show have gone viral on social media.

Bigg Boss 19 winner offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

On December 11, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna visited the Siddhivinaak Temple after winning the show and on the ocassion of his birthday. He was accompanied by Pranit More, who emerged as the second runner-up of the show. Mridul Tiwari, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 19, also joined the duo.

Before entering the temple premises, Gaurav Khanna posed for the paparazzi present at the location. The actor carried his Bigg Boss 19 trophy with him for the temple visit. He interacted with the paparazzi and greeted them warmly. He also informed the media personnel that it was his birthday, after which they wished him.

After offering prayers, Garuav came out of the temple with the traditional scarf around his neck. Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More accompanied him. He also got prasad for the paparazzi and distributed it after the darshan. Several videos of Gaurav are now doing the rounds on social media.



Gaurav Khanna reacts to Bigg Boss 19 win