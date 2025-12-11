Updated 11 December 2025 at 15:59 IST
Viral Video | Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Celebrates Birthday At Siddhivinayak Temple With Mridul Tiwari And Pranit More
After emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Photos and videos of the actor from the temple have now gone viral online.
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna was spotted at the Siddhiviniyak temple today. The Anupamaa actor arrived at the revered Mumbai temple to seek blessings after lifting the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Several photos and videos from the show have gone viral on social media.
Bigg Boss 19 winner offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple
On December 11, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna visited the Siddhivinaak Temple after winning the show and on the ocassion of his birthday. He was accompanied by Pranit More, who emerged as the second runner-up of the show. Mridul Tiwari, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 19, also joined the duo.
Before entering the temple premises, Gaurav Khanna posed for the paparazzi present at the location. The actor carried his Bigg Boss 19 trophy with him for the temple visit. He interacted with the paparazzi and greeted them warmly. He also informed the media personnel that it was his birthday, after which they wished him.
After offering prayers, Garuav came out of the temple with the traditional scarf around his neck. Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More accompanied him. He also got prasad for the paparazzi and distributed it after the darshan. Several videos of Gaurav are now doing the rounds on social media.
Gaurav Khanna reacts to Bigg Boss 19 win
Following a thrilling finale that kept audiences glued to their screens, actor Gaurav Khanna emerged triumphant, lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss 19. Shortly after his win, Gaurav Khanna spoke to ANI and expressed his thoughts on lifting the show's trophy. Dedicating the victory to his fans, Gaurav said, "I would like to dedicate this journey to my fans. It wouldn't have been possible without them. I would like to dedicate this journey to every normal person who goes to work in the morning and works hard. This is a victory of an ordinary person. People have asked him a lot of questions and taunted him a lot."Reflecting on his performance in the show, Gaurav shared how he wanted to win the show without indulging in violence or aggression.
