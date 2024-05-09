Advertisement

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi tied the knot in July 2016. The couple featured together in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, from where they began their relationship. In a new interview, Vivek who has been married for nearly 8 years recalled how he was apprehensive of getting married to Divyanka initially owing to differences in their financial status.

In a recent interview with Telly Masala, Vivek Dahiya recalled a mutual friend Pankaj Bhatia making him meet Divyanka. He shared that Bhatia talked to Divyanka’s mom about an ideal guy for her. Vivek also recalled the mutual friend trying to set him up with the actress.

Sharing his initial thoughts on the idea, Vivek said, “All I was concerned about what how could I afford such a big actress? Maine socha, unka ek certain life style hoga, certain tarike se wo jeeti hogi, itna bada ghar hoga, aisi gaadiyan hogi, so I thought, how could I afford this?” He further shared what made him change his decision.

Vivek Dahiya recalls his mutual friend easing him into getting into a relationship with Divyanka

In the same conversation, Vivek Dahiya shared how Pankaj eased him into dating Divyanka. He added, “When I discussed this with Pankaj, he told me one thing and that is I will thank him all my life. He said Divyanka does not care about any of these things. He literally sold both of us to each other individually.” Vivek also recalled Pankaj telling him that Divyanka is a simple girl who does not care for material things as far as he can give her true love.

In a previous interview with Bollywood Life, Vivek shared how he has seen the ups and downs of life together with Divyanka. He said, “When I met Divyanka, she was already a well-known star. She is a consummate professional and excels in her work. She knows her professionalism and commands respect wherever she goes. So, it's not about me helping in her career. What matters is when two people are living together, you face many ups and downs, whether on a job or a personal level.”