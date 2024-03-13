×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

When Dara Singh Refused To Play Hanuman In Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Due To His Age

Vindu, the son of Dara Singh, recently revealed that his father was hesitant to play Hanuman on-screen.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dara Singh
Dara Singh | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

While several performers have taken on the role of Lord Hanuman, none have had the same lasting impact as Dara Singh in Ramanand Sagar's classic television series Ramayan. Vindu, the son of Dara Singh, recently revealed that his father was hesitant to play Hanuman on-screen. The actor was worried that the audience would find his representation humorous and that he might be too elderly for the role. 

Dara Singh was worried about playing Hanuman

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Vindu recalled an interesting anecdote about his father Dara Singh’s participation in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. The actor said, “Ramanand Sagar had decided that he wanted to take my father in the role of Hanuman. He had locked Arun Govil for the role of Lakshman. So, my father told me that we have to say no to this role. He said, ‘I can’t do this role in this age because people will laugh.'”

 

 

However, Ramanand Sagar persisted and eventually got Dara Singh to appear in his TV show. “He told my father that you can’t ignore God’s order. He explained that he had already signed the whole cast but he got a dream in which he saw Arun Govil in the role of Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia in the role of Sita and my father in the role of Lord Hanuman. He said, ‘Now this is God’s order.'”

Advertisement

Prem Sagar, the son of Ramanand Sagar, also praised Dara Singh for the extraordinary efforts the actor put into his character and sat through a makeup process lasting three to four hours every day of the shoot. In the absence of modern prosthetics, meticulous attention was given to matching the appearance with the Hanumanji, tail included. Singh's dedication even had him restricted from eating for nearly nine hours due to the constraints of his makeup.

 

 

Ramayan returned to Doordarshan post Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Arguably one of the most classic and evergreen on-screen manifestations of the mythological epic Ramayan, the show had first premiered on television back in 1987. The series recently made a comeback on Doordarshan after the much-celebrated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place in Ayodhya on January 22. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Adidas sales forecast 2024

Adidas catch-up remains

3 minutes ago
Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer

Man hangs Himself

7 minutes ago
Pune Water Supply

Water supply in chennai

8 minutes ago
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Replies to Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Khela’ Jibe

BJP Seat Sharing

12 minutes ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

14 minutes ago
Sikandar Shaikh

Sikandar finds support

15 minutes ago
Equity markets witness fall

Equity markets fall

17 minutes ago
AB de Villiers

ABD sings fav Hindi song

17 minutes ago
Nimuben Bambhania, Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor are among 7 candidates from Gujarat who've been named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha.

BJP 2nd List: 7 From Guj

20 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

22 minutes ago
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.

Goa Safe Driving

23 minutes ago
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

Electric Mobility Scheme

24 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

24 minutes ago
Wall Street week ahead

Appreciate global invest

24 minutes ago
savita damodar paranjpe cast

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

25 minutes ago
SBI

SBI deadline on bonds

29 minutes ago
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here

MP Lok Sabha

29 minutes ago
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Harassment by Intoxicated Neighbour

Bengaluru woman Harassed

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News5 hours ago

  4. IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo