Year Ender 2024: Vikas Sethi To Dolly Sohi, Remembering TV Celebs Who Left Entertainment Industry Mourning

As 2024 is just days away to conclude, the television industry bids farewell to several veteran actors who died this year. From Marathi actor Atul Parchure to Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress Dolly Sohi, these celebs may not be with us, but their remarkable work still reminds us of them. Take a look at the celebs who left the TV industry mourning.

Atul Parchure

(A file photo of Atul Parchure | Image: Wikipedia)

He was mainly known for his comedic roles in Marathi and Hindi film industry. Atul Parchure died on October 14 at the age of 57 after battling liver cancer. He starred in movies, including Navra Mazha Navsacha, Salaam-E-Ishq, Partner, All the Best: Fun Begins, Khatta Meetha, and Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap.

Rituraj Singh

(A file photo of Rituraj Singh | Image: IMDB)

The veteran actor, who has starred in not just TV but also Bollywood movies, died on February 20 battling a pancreatic illness. He was undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailments when he breathed his last. He was 59. He was known for his roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kutumb and Abhay 3. He worked in movies, including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Yaariyan 2.

Vikas Sethi

(A file photo of Vikas Sethi | Image: Instagram)

Popularly known for his roles in TV shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Vikas died of a cardiac arrest on September 8. He was 48. His sudden death left his family, friends and fans in dire shock. He is survived by his wife and twin sons, who are still very young.

Asha Sharma

(A file photo of Asha Sharma | Image: Instagram)

Veteran actress Asha Sharma died at the age of 88. She was known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya and was also part of popular TV shows such as Ek Aur Mahabharat and Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya. Apart from TV, she has also worked in Hindi cinema, like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Nitin Chauhan

(A file photo of Nitin Chauhan | Image: IMDB)

Nitin Chauhan reportedly died by suicide on November 7. He was 35. He rose to fame after winning the reality show Dadagiri 2 and later appeared in popular shows like MTV Splitsvilla 5, Crime Patrol and Tera Yaar Hoon Main. He also featured in a few episodes of Zindagi Dot Com, Saavdhaan India, and Gumraah: End of Innocence.

Dolly Sohi And Amandeep Sohi

(The Sohi sisters | Image: Instagram)