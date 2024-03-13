Advertisement

Mohena Kumari Singh, known for her stint in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is expecting her second child. The actress made the announcement on Wednesday, March 13. She got married to politician and businessman Suyesh Rawat, son of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, on October 14, 2019. They welcomed their first baby, Ayaansh, on April 15, 2022.

Mohena Singh to embrace motherhood for the second time

Mohena posted a wholesome video of herself doing traditional Indian dance on Instagram dressed in a pink anarkali suit with matching slacks and dupatta. She was seen dancing elegantly and showing off her growing baby bump. It became evident from the video that Mohena is expecting her second child.

The actress wrote a heartfelt letter and shared her feelings about her second pregnancy. She revealed that when she awaited the birth of her first child, Ayaansh, during her previous pregnancy, she used to listen to the song, Aaoge Jab Tum Sajna from Jab We Met. She wishes to make these words come true now that she is expecting her second kid.

Advertisement

Her caption read, "I used to listen to this track during my last pregnancy while I waited for Ayaansh to arrive into this world , hoping it will all be as blissful as the song promises. After having experienced the birth of my first child, these words made more sense to me. Ayaansh coming into our lives has beautified and enriched our lives. I wanted to make these words come to life through movement as I wait for the arrival of the new bundle of joy."

What more do we know about Mohena Singh?

Mohena Singh made her debut on the dancing reality show Dance India Dance, her talent and simplicity won over the audience. She choreographed for well-known actor Sidharth Shukla in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She attempted acting and appeared in shows such as Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Dil Dosti Dance. Her most well-known part was in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Keerti Goenka Singhania.

Advertisement