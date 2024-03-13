×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

Mohena Singh posted a wholesome video of herself doing traditional Indian dance on Instagram dressed in a pink anarkali suit with matching slacks and dupatta.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mohena Singh
Mohena Singh | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mohena Kumari Singh, known for her stint in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is expecting her second child. The actress made the announcement on Wednesday, March 13. She got married to politician and businessman Suyesh Rawat, son of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj,  on October 14, 2019. They welcomed their first baby, Ayaansh, on April 15, 2022.

Mohena Singh to embrace motherhood for the second time

Mohena posted a wholesome video of herself doing traditional Indian dance on Instagram dressed in a pink anarkali suit with matching slacks and dupatta. She was seen dancing elegantly and showing off her growing baby bump. It became evident from the video that Mohena is expecting her second child.

 

 

The actress wrote a heartfelt letter and shared her feelings about her second pregnancy. She revealed that when she awaited the birth of her first child, Ayaansh, during her previous pregnancy, she used to listen to the song, Aaoge Jab Tum Sajna from Jab We Met. She wishes to make these words come true now that she is expecting her second kid.

Advertisement

Her caption read, "I used to listen to this track during my last pregnancy while I waited for Ayaansh to arrive into this world , hoping it will all be as blissful as the song promises. After having experienced the birth of my first child, these words made more sense to me. Ayaansh coming into our lives has beautified and enriched our lives. I wanted to make these words come to life through movement as I wait for the arrival of the new bundle of joy."

 

 

What more do we know about Mohena Singh?

Mohena Singh made her debut on the dancing reality show Dance India Dance, her talent and simplicity won over the audience. She choreographed for well-known actor Sidharth Shukla in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She attempted acting and appeared in shows such as Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Dil Dosti Dance. Her most well-known part was in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Keerti Goenka Singhania. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin wins Hadlee Medal

a few seconds ago
Diwali 2023 stock picks

Godrej Locks expansion

2 minutes ago
Spotify tests videos

Spotify tests videos

2 minutes ago
Election Commission of India

LS Polls 2024

3 minutes ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Yeoh Issues Clarification

5 minutes ago
BYJU'S

Karnataka High Court BYJU

7 minutes ago
JG Chemicals IPO listing

JG Chemicals

7 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

How can MI overtake DC?

10 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

12 minutes ago
James Anderson

Anderson's 700th wicket

12 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

13 minutes ago
IIFL Finance Fairfax India

IIFL fund raising plans

13 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Ashwin world No. 1 bowler

13 minutes ago
Adrit Rao

Meet Adrit Rao

16 minutes ago
Agra Metro Stretch

Delhi Metro’s phase-4

19 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order

22 minutes ago
Education news

HPSC HCS Main Exam Dates

23 minutes ago
Bengaluru water crisis

B'luru Water Crisis

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 2 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 2 hours ago

  3. 'After that I will leave the game': Mohammed Siraj's big revelation

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Healthy Summer Drinks To Try At Home

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo