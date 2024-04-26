Advertisement

Rajan Shahi recently made news for sacking the lead actors on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Shehzada Dhami and Pratika Honmukhe. The actors were terminated for the alleged unprofessional behaviour on the show set. As per the production company, the actors were throwing tantrums and did not cooperate with the cast and crew of the show which prompted their exit. In a new interview, director Rajan Shahi recalled when he sacked popular actress Hina Khan from the show. The actress who popularly rose to fame for playing Akshara in the daily soap.

Why did Rajan Shahi fire Hina Khan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

In an interview with Telly Talk, Rajan Shahi detailed the incidents that led to the termination of Hina Khan from the show. He recalled an instance where the actress refused to say dialogues that would glorify her co-actor Shivangi Joshi’s character - Niara. When Hina refused to do the scenes, Shahi decided to terminate her but she stayed put in her vanity van.

He recalled that the moment Hina left after completing the shift a message was sent to her team informing about the terminated contract. The producer then recalled the actress coming back on set the next day and agreeing to do the lines as the script demanded. Despite this, Hina’s behaviour did not sit well with the producer and he decided to scrap the scenes the actress shot that day.

How did the channel and producer react to the Hina's termination?

In the same conversation, Rajan Shahi mentioned that when he decided to go ahead with his decision to terminate Hina Khan, it did not sit well with the channel bosses. The producer shared that he was informed of his decision to the channel three days after sending a notice to Hina and he got a call from the higher-ups threatening to close the show. Shahi, however, remained persistent and put up a strong front which not only impressed the channel but also took the show’s TRP to new highs. He added that several producers lauded him for setting an example and showing the world that a show can sustain itself even without who is said to be the face of the project.

In the latest development, Rajan Shahi replaced the lead actors Shehzada, who portrays the role of Armaan, and Pratiksha, essaying Roohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a statement, the production house stated, “Shehzada's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that the production house strives to maintain. Pratiksha, who was a newcomer groomed by the production house wasn't living up to the expectations as per the character requirement. “ A day after their termination Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani replaced them as new Armaan and Roohi.