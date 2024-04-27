Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer shocked fans when he decided to terminate the lead actors of the show Shahzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the show. The production company claimed that the actors were replaced because of their unprofessional behaviour. In a new interview, the producer details what led to his decision.

Rajan Shahi claims Shehzada and Pratiksha’s behaviour affected Samridhii

In an interview with Telly Talk, Rajan Shahi detailed that Shehzada Dhami and Prathiksha’s unprofessional behaviour affected Samridhii Shukla who featured opposite Dhami on the show. The producer claimed that he was not happy with the performances of Shehzada and Pratiksha and yet decided to give them a chance to improve, however, the former’s attitude irked him.

A file photo of Shehzada Dhami | Image: IMDb

He specified that Shehzada would take 15 takes to perfect a scene and kept the cast and crew of the show waiting on set. He also shared that Pratiksha would follow Shehzada’s lead as she thought her career would benefit by keeping him close. He mentioned an incident where Pratiksha would keep smiling in between scenes.

However, what irked the producers most was their collective behaviour towards Samridhii Shukla. Since a lot of their scenes were with Samridhii, she would ‘feel low’ and her morale would take a hit because of their tantrums.

Advertisement

Why were Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe sacked from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

On March 18, Rajan Shahi replaced the lead actors Shehzada, who portrays the role of Armaan, and Pratiksha, essaying Roohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a statement, the production house stated, “Shehzada's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that the production house strives to maintain."

Advertisement

"Pratiksha, who was a newcomer groomed by the production house wasn't living up to the expectations as per the character requirement,” the statement read further. A day after their termination, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani replaced them as the new Armaan and Roohi.