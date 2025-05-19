Yuvika Chaudhary Sets Record Straight On Prince Narula's Absence At Daughter Ekleen's Birth: The Rumours Were Baseless...

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula reportedly went through a tough time in their private life following the birth of their daughter Ekleen. The couple exchanged indirect digs, accusations and also made nasty social media posts directed at each other. The Roadies XX gang leader accused his wife of not informing him when she went into labour. However, the Om Shanti Om actress has broken her silence on her husband being present during the birth of her daughter, rubbishing all reports that stated otherwise.

Yuvika Chaudhary confirms Prince Narula was present during the birth of Ekleen

Yuvika Chaudhary recently appeared on Paras Chhabra's Abraa Ka Dabra Show and recalled Prince's reaction to the birth of their daughter. She said, “He was not able to process the happiness; it was so funny. He was just saying kitni cute hai kitni cute hai. That moment was amazing, I just forgot everything. We were very happy, and Prince was full of emotions running throughout the operating theatre, kissing me. Too much was happening, and Prince told me Thank you, baby, for giving me the best gift of my life. How can I forget it?”

Putting all rumours to rest, Yuvika added, “Why would I miss him? He was there. Yes, Prince was there during my delivery, of course. Don't trust the rumours, and he was there making the video of our child's birth. I always wanted him to be present in the delivery room when I was giving birth to our baby.”

She ended by saying, "The rumours were baseless; he was there, and it was a special moment for us. Wahan se ek new life shuru hogayi humari."

In an earlier interview, Prince shared that he was not in Mumbai when Yuvika went into labour and rushed to the hospital when ‘someone’ told him about it. The Roadies fame shared in Hindi that he had to rush from Pune to Mumbai at the time of his daughter's birth because he got to know about it only at the last minute. He said, "Pehle toh jab baby horaha tha mujhe pata he nahi tha main Pune mein auditions shoot par tha. Suddenly mujhe kisi se pata laga ki aaj delievery hai. Pata nahi mere liye kaisa surprise that."

Following this, Yuvika made a series of cryptic posts on Instagram and even skipped wishing Prince on his birthday. After this, Prince took to his Instagram account to share photos with his daughter without featuring his wife. He also ditched the usual hashtag #Privika and replaced it with #PriLeen.