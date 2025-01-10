Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Divorce Rumours: Cricketer Makes Bigg Boss 18 Debut With Shreyas Iyer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was seen outside the 'Bigg Boss 18' sets, along with fellow cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh on Friday evening.

Chahal's appearance comes amid rumours surrounding his personal life, particularly his alleged divorce from actor-choreographer and wife, Dhanashree Verma.

The trio looked dapper and all smiles as they posed for paparazzi stationed outside the Bigg Boss set. Speculations suggest they may be part of the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar special.'





Chahal looked stylish in an all-black outfit paired with a white baggy jacket.



Meanwhile, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show will air its finale on January 19.

On Thursday, Chahal took to his Instagram to address rumours surrounding his divorce with Dhanashree.

The India spinner wrote, "I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!!"

Acknowledging the "curiosity" surrounding his "personal life", Chahal admitted that he has noticed several social media posts about him that "may or may not be true".

"I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," he wrote.

"As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy," Chahal added.

On Wednesday, Dhanashree Verma also broke her silence on the matter, slamming "faceless trolls" for spreading "baseless" claims and tarnishing her "reputation."

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate," read a part of her Instagram post.

The rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The two met during the pandemic when Chahal approached her for lessons. (ANI)

