Actress Anshu Defends 'Lovliest Man' Director Trinadha After His Sexist Remark On Her 'Size': He Treated Me As Family Member

Telugu director Trinadha Rao Nakkina recently came under fire for his remarks on actress Anshu Ambani during the teaser launch event of Mazaka. Now, Anshu has finally broken silence by sharing a video on social media.

Anshu Ambani reacts to the controversy surrounding Trinadha Rao Nakkina

Anshu Ambani took to social media and addressed about the teaser of Mazaka as well as the controversy. She said in the clip, “I really want to assure you all that he’s the loveliest man on the planet. He really is and I believe his words may have been taken out of context. He has treated me as a member of his family. I’ve worked on this movie for 60 days, and I have been given nothing but respect, love and lots of good wishes”.

For the unversed, Anshu Ambani rose to fame in Telugu and Tamil cinema after working in early 2000s. She will be returning to acting after getting married.

File photo of Anshu Ambani | Source: Instagram

What was the controversy all about?

Trinadha Rao Nakkina faced backlash after director made remarks during the teaser launch event of Mazaka. He said, “How does she even look like this, if you don’t know have idea, please watch the film Manmadhudu. Does she still look like that? She has become much thinner. I had asked her to eat and put on weight because it’s not enough for Telugu Cinema. Size needs to be bigger. She has improved now and she will improve further”. Netizens did not spare time to condemn the director for his comments.

Later actor Sundeep Kishan supported the director by sharing a video on X in which the director later apologised.