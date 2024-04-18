Advertisement

Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) has decided to stand in solidarity with the Malayalam producers a week after PVR INOX removed Malayalam movies from theatres across India on Eid, April 11. They reinstated them on April 14. The Telugu industry is standing by the Malayalam film industry as they also suffered a loss when they had to stall Telugu-dubbed Malayalam movies such as Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham, and Premalu among others.

Active Telugu Film Producers Guild issues a statement

Taking to their official X handle, ATFPG wrote, "We condemn the unilateral removal of Malayalam films across India by a multiplex chain. We stand with our Kerala counterparts in their pursuit of fair business practices. We shall stay united." Mythri Movie Makers, the production house, which is backing the Telugu version of Manjummel Boys has also re-shared the post.

We condemn the unilateral removal of Malayalam films across India by a multiplex chain. We stand with our Kerala counterparts in their pursuit of fair business practices. We shall stay united. #ATFPG — Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (@atfpg_guild)

Sashidhar Reddy of Mythri, distributer of Telugu-dubbed Manjummel Boys in Telangana, raised a complaint with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce last week. During the press meet, he said, "How can PVR INOX stop the Telugu release of Manjummel Boys if they have an issue with producers in Kerala? It is unfair to stop shows like this when they’re collecting good money. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce will hold an emergency meeting soon to address this issue.”

Why does PVR INOX have issues with Kerala producers?

Kerala Producers and PVR INOX are battling over a Virtual Print Fee (VPF), a fee charged by digital cinema service providers, such as multiplex chains, to film distributors and producers for digital projection equipment (such as projectors) installed in theatres. A VPF agreement requires distributors to pay a fee per film to cover the costs of installing and maintaining digital projection equipment. This fee is frequently collected over a period of several years or screenings. VPF agreements have been contentious, with disagreements arising over fee amounts, terms, and implementation, resulting in conflicts between distributors, producers, and exhibitors.

However, with PVR INOX stalling Malayalam movies for three days added fuel to the ongoing tussle. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) announced on Saturday that it will prohibit the screening of Malayalam films in PVR-owned theatres until the company compensates Kerala producers for their losses. This decision was revealed by FEFKA's General Secretary, Unnikrishnan B, during a press conference that included notable producers Blessy Ipe Thomas (Director of The Goat Life) and Vineeth Sreenivasan. Unnikrishnan added that no films would be provided to PVR’s new screen at Forum Mall until the conflict is resolved.