Ghilli's re-release witnessed a phenomenal result at the box office with the two-decades-old classic breaking the records of the recently released films Ayalaan and Laal Salaam in terms of collection. Looking at the film's success, the makers of Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan have decided to re-release the film on May 1. However, unlike Ghilli, Vakeel Saab is just three-years-old movie

Then why is it being re-released?

Vakeel Saab, directed by Venu Sriram, was initially released on April 9, 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic had put showbiz at a halt with many fearing the virus and the second wave ready to terrorise people around the world. Due to this, the Andhra Pradesh government refused to permit to hike in movie ticket prices or hold special shows.

On April 27, the production banner behind the film -- Sri Venkateshwara Creations -- took to its official X handle to make the announcement with a new poster. They wrote, "Let's celebrate Powerstar @PawanKalyan's unshackled form of action and swag in theatres once again. #VakeelSaab Re Release in theatres on May 1st."

How are fans reacting to the news?

While many of the Power star's fans are cherishing the makers' decision, others are saying that it is a political strategy ahead of elections by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. Another set of fans are requesting the makers to move the re-release date to the third week of May, which is after May 13. The first and only phase of voting for General Elections 2024 will take place on May 13. Pawan Kalyan has his own political party JanaSena and he recently formed an alliance with TDP and BJP.

What is Pawan Kalyan up to in terms of his acting career?

Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting for Sujeeth's directorial film They Call Him OG. The film is reported to release in September. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the films Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh directed by Krish and Harish Shankar, respectively.