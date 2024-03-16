Advertisement

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are currently in Vizag shooting for their long-pending film Game Changer. As the actors were out shooting for the film, their looks from the sets were leaked and soon went viral. While until Friday, it was Ram Charan's look that was all over the internet, on Saturday, a photo of Kiara Advani too went viral.

With no updates or many posters yet, the photos of the actors from the set have increased the curiosity among their fans. All this while just a couple of photos of the actors in pantsuits and another photo of Ram Charan on a sports bike were the only pictures that were associated with the film and update.

Kiara's viral photo from Game Changer Set

In a viral photo, actress Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a cotton saree with her hair tied neatly, giving an officer vibe.

When Ram Charan's look was leaked

Just a day before Kiara's look, actor Ram Charan's video in Game Changer look went viral on social media. He was seen dressed in a buttoned-up shirt, formal pants, and shoes, with neatly combed hair and rimless glasses.

What do we know about Game Changer?

Directed by Shankar, the film was delayed multiple times. Mostly due to Shankar's involvement as a director in Kamal Haasan's film Indian 2 also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah. Most likely an update on the film will be shared on Ram Charan's birthday on March 27. The film will reportedly hit the theatres in September.