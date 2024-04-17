Advertisement

Nandamuri Balakrishna, is currently in the midst of filming for his big banner project, NBK109. Directed by KS Ravindra, the film will also mark Bobby Deol's Telugu debut. The film is also set to star Dulquer Salmaan and Payal Rajput in key roles. Besides NBK109, Nandamuri Balakrishna, also has in the works, Akhanda 2, interesting details regarding which, was recently shared by director Boyapati Srinu.

Advertisement

Akhanda 2 plot details revealed



As per a Gulte report, Boyapati Srinu, during a recent media interaction, opened up about the premise for Akhanda 2. The director revealed how the sequel is set to be rather similar in its tone and approach to the original. The primary theme of the film, will have a strong link to the effort of societal development.

Advertisement

He said, “Just like how Akhanda fared, the second part will also have interesting elements. In Akhanda, the story revolves around a kid, nature and God. Similarly, in Akhanda 2, I want to ensure that the film is of some use for the society.” For the unversed, Akhanda released back in December of 2021. Also directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film follows Akhanda as he comes to the rescue of Murali Krishna, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, under attack from Varadarajulu. The film is currently available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Advertisement

Nandamuri Balakrishna was recently involved in a controversy with KS Ravikumar



Director KS Ravikumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna, share a long spanning professional relationship. At a previous press event, for the former's directorial, Guardian, the filmmaker shared a series of anecdotes surrounding the actor. The same, saw Ravikumar mimic Balakrishna, aping his tone and tenor at the time of filming.

Advertisement

This did not go down well with majority of the actor's fans, who saw the liberty taken by Ravikumar, as extremely distasteful.