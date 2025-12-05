Akhanda 2 Release Postponed Last Minute, Netizens Vent Anger Over Ongoing Ticket Sales And Refund Chaos

Akhanda 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-anticipated Telugu sequel, Akhanda 2, has now been postponed indefinitely due to escalating legal and financial concerns. The film, originally scheduled for release on December 5, remains uncertain because of ongoing confusion across the Telugu states and a court dispute involving Eros International. The production company, 14 Reels Plus, has yet to announce a new release date. This abrupt cancellation has disappointed fans and raised concerns about refunds. Interestingly, tickets are still live on booking platforms, adding to the confusion.

Akhanda 2 release cancelled, film postponed

14 Reels Plus confirmed the postponement on Thursday, 4 December, in a statement on X, explaining that unavoidable circumstances had caused the delay.

The makers wrote on X, “With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film. We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon.”

On Thursday evening, the production house announced that the film’s paid premieres had been cancelled because of technical issues. They wrote on X, “#Akhanda2 premieres scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues. We’ve tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Fans and critics are expressing their disappointment over the sudden cancellation of the premiere and voicing their anger on X. Some users are also pointing out that the film is still listed on ticket-selling websites, and many people might still be buying them, which is causing more confusion and increasing frustration over the refund process.

Why Akhanda 2 release postponed?

The film postponement update comes after the Madras High Court put a stay on its screening following an appeal filed by Eros International Media Limited. The case arises from a long-running legal dispute over an earlier arbitration ruling that favoured Eros and entitled the company to nearly ₹28 crore with 14 per cent interest, as reported by CinemaExpress.

