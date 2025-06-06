Akhil Akkineni And Zainab Ravdjee Tie The Knot In Private Ceremony, First Photo Of Newlyweds Goes Viral

Nagarjuna Akkineni's younger son, Akhil Akkineni, got married to his fiancée, Zainab Ravdjee, in an intimate yet lavish wedding in Hyderabad. Unlike Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who got married at Annapurna Studios, Akhil-Zainab got married at a veteran actor's house. The first photo of the newlyweds has taken over the internet, showing them in traditional white ensembles. For the wedding, Zainab wore a silk white saree and accentuated her look with statement jewellery. Akhil, on the other hand, was dressed in a white dhoti and kurta.

In another viral photo, Nagarjuna and Amala can be seen performing rituals with their son sitting in between.

Akhil drove his way to the baraat in his own car, while his friends and family gathered at the entrance of the residence to welcome the groom.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala came dressed in their traditional best.

Who's who of the Telugu film industry were present at the wedding, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Prashanth Neel, cricketer Tilak Verma and Shilpa Reddy, among others.

Zainab, known for her abstract paintings, is the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, a pioneer in the construction industry, with over 30 years of expertise.