Akkineni Family On Fire! Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya Turn DJ At Akhil Akkineni's Baraat In Hyderabad, Dancing Video Goes Viral

Nagarjuna Akkineni's younger son, Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee, in an intimate yet lavish wedding in Hyderabad at the actor’s residence.

The celebrations began early on Friday, June 5, with the wedding baraat attended by the who’s who of the Telugu film industry. Big brother, Naga Chaitanya, joined the festivities with Sobhita Dhulipala. Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi were also spotted at the event. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna added to the excitement by taking over DJ as he grooved to an Amitabh Bachchan song. The videos are now going viral.

The wedding celebrations began in a grand style with the lively 'baraat' ceremony. The Akkineni trio stole the spotlight, dancing enthusiastically throughout the event, and the entire family joined in, grooving to the beats.

Paparazzo Kamlesh Nand captured videos of guests arriving for Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding festivities. Ram Charan looked stylish in a beige kurta paired with white pyjamas as he made an early morning appearance. Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were also seen attending the event.

Akhil made his way to the baraat in his own car, greeted warmly by friends and family who had gathered at the residence entrance to welcome the groom.

At their early morning wedding, Zainab wore a white silk saree paired with striking statement jewellery. Akhil complemented her attire with a traditional white dhoti and kurta.