Allu Arjun And Ram Charan: All Well Between Cousins? Pushpa 2 Star's Arrest Exposes Strain

Allu Arjun's arrest in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case united Tollywood. From Vijay and Anand Deverakonda to Nani and Rashmika Mandanna to Rana Daggubati and Jr NTR, celebs stood in solidarity with the Pushpa 2 star, with some either arriving at Bunny's residence to greet him while others posting messages on social media. However, Ram Charan's absence is being questioned, given he is Allu Arjun's cousin.

Allu Arjun was arrested in Hyderbad on December 13 | Image: AP

Is all well between Allu Arjun And Ram Charan?

After Allu Arjun's arrest in the stampede case, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha wasted no time in visiting Allu Aravind at his residence. A day later, when AA returned home after spending a night in Hyderabad's Chanchalguda Jail, Chiru and his wife were among the first ones to meet the former. Videos of Surekha emotionally hugging the DJ star have been going viral on social media.

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan with their respective wives | Image: X

However, Ram Charan's absence at this time was noticeable. Many questioned why the RRR star had not shown up at Allu Arjun's residence as a mark of support for him. Ram Charan did not post about the arrest controversy on social media but wished Rana Daggubati on X on the day Allu Arjun was released from jail.

Did Ram Charan speak to Allu Arjun on phone?