Published 13:30 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Arrested Live Updates: Pushpa 2 Actor Taken In Custody For Stampede Case
Allu Arjun Arrested Live Updates: The Pushpa 2 actor was taken into custody by Hyderabad police on December 13 in relation to the stampede case.
Actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. He was taken into custody on Friday morning for questioning. The incident took place on December 5 and the actor offered Rs 25 Lakhs compensation to the family.
Allu Arjun Arrested Live Updates: Actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. He was taken into custody on Friday morning for questioning.
13:33 IST, December 13th 2024
The Hyderabad police registered the case under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family. “Case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management over the incident,” official sources told PTI. The first arrests in the case made by the police were made by Sandhya Theatre partner M Sandeep, manager M Nagaraju, and G Vijay Chander, who were in charge of the lower balcony. The punishment under the charges can range from one year to ten years of imprisonment.
13:25 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Taken To Chikkadpally Police Station
On December 5 Allu Arjun was arrested from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally Police Station for questioning in the stampede case.
Updated 13:34 IST, December 13th 2024