sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 22:29 IST, November 11th 2024

Allu Arjun Fans Attack YouTube Channel's Office Over Fake Videos Of Pushpa 2 Star, Wife Sneha Reddy

Red TV, a private YouTube channel based out of Hyderabad, was circulating fake videos about the Pushpa 2 star and his family.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2
Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2 | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:21 IST, November 11th 2024