Allu Arjun Initiates Legal Action Alleging Defamation By Brand Manager Over ‘Baseless’ ‘42 Meeting Rules’ Claims

Brand manager Kaveri Baruah recently shared some claims about Allu Arjun and his team on a podcast. As per reports, she said she received a list of 42 rules to follow before meeting him, including instructions not to make eye contact. After her remarks sparked backlash against the Pushpa star, he called her claims ‘baseless’ and confirmed that he had taken legal action against her for defamation.

Allu Arjun’s team spoke out on Tuesday after a podcast clip went viral on social media, with many people criticising the Pushpa actor. The statement reads, “Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation procedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information.”

In the caption, the team added, “A recent video spreading baseless allegations about @alluarjun garu is completely false. The matter is being taken seriously and legal action is being initiated against those responsible. Kindly refrain from sharing unverified content.”

Kaveri allegedly made surprising allegations about Arjun and his team. Speaking on the Sweekriti Talks podcast, she said, “My another interesting encounter was with Allu Arjun, the mega star of Hyderabad. South stars comes with entourage. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict, like ‘don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands’.”

