Allu Arjun Opens Up About Fahadh Faasil's Absence From Pushpa 2 Events: I Really Wish We Both...

Allu Arjun is busy promoting his upcoming highly anticipated movie Pushpa: The Rule across the nation with his leading lady Rashmika Mandanna and director Sukumar. However, Fahadh Faasil, who also plays a leading role in the movie, has been missing from the promotional events. Several fans have pointed this out on social media, wondering if all is well between Allu Arjun and Fahadh.

Noticing fans' questions, Allu Arjun picked the right occasion to address Fahadh's absence from Pushpa 2 promotional events. The team recently visited Kerala to promote their movie and received a warm welcome from the fans. The actor greeted his fans by saying, "Enda army, namaskaram" and expressed his feelings on Fahadh's absence from the events. The video from the event is going viral on the internet.

Allu Arjun opens up about Fahadh Faasil's performance in Pushpa 2

Addressing the crowd gathered at the promotional event, Allu Arjun said, "For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa." He expressed his feelings, "I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today. That would have been an iconic thing. My brother, thank you! I wish we were here together. I wish you all the best."

Opening up about his performance in the movie, he told the audience, "I’m telling all the Keralites here, FaFa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2 and he will make every Mallu proud throughout the world."

What is the role of Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa 2?

The actor will be reprising his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, who will be seen at loggerheads with Pushpa Raj. In the upcoming sequel, he might be seeking revenge for the insult he suffered at the hands of Pushpa.