Pushpa 2 Producers Naveen Yerneni And Ravi Shankar Donate ₹50 Lakhs To Sandhya Theatre Stampede Victim's Family
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case Update: The producers of the film visited the Hyderabad hospital where the young boy injured in the incident is admitted.
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case Update: The young boy injured in the tragic incident on December 4 has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad and is reportedly on life support. Amid the massive uproar in the matter and Allu Arjun being blamed for the stampede, the makers of the film visited the young boy and assured his family of their help. Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind Pushpa 2 handed over a cheque to the young boy's father.
Mythri Movie Makers donate ₹50 Lakhs to Pushpa 2 stampede victim
The stampede at Sandhya Theatre occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4 and claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman. Her son, Sri Tej sustained major injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. As per media reports, he is in the PICU and is currently on a ventilator.
Videos doing rounds on social media show the producers of the Allu Arjun starrer Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar meeting with the husband of the deceased Revathi at the hospital where his son is being treated. Telangana minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy accompanied the producers. They handed over a cheque amounting ₹50 Lakhs to the family of the victim.
