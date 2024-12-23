Pushpa 2 Producers Naveen Yerneni And Ravi Shankar Donate ₹50 Lakhs To Sandhya Theatre Stampede Victim's Family

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case Update: The young boy injured in the tragic incident on December 4 has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad and is reportedly on life support. Amid the massive uproar in the matter and Allu Arjun being blamed for the stampede, the makers of the film visited the young boy and assured his family of their help. Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind Pushpa 2 handed over a cheque to the young boy's father.

Mythri Movie Makers donate ₹50 Lakhs to Pushpa 2 stampede victim

The stampede at Sandhya Theatre occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4 and claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman. Her son, Sri Tej sustained major injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. As per media reports, he is in the PICU and is currently on a ventilator.