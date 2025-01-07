Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Reloaded With 20 Minutes Extra Footage To Hit Screens On Sankranti In Clash With Game Changer

Pushpa 2 Reloaded: In a Sankranti surprise, the makers of the Allu Arjun starrer have announced the release of a special version of the film. Amid the smashing response at the box office, the makers of the film shared the announcement on social media today, January 7. The reloaded version of the film will have 20 minutes of extra footage.

Pushpa 2 reloaded to hit the big screens on Sankranti

On January 7, the makers of the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer took to their official social media account to share the announcement of the film's reloaded version hitting the big screens. Currently, Pushpa 2 is enjoying a smashing run at the box office. The movie has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the 32 days of theatrical run.

Pushpa 2 Reloaded will hit the big screens on January 11. This version will have 20 minutes of extra footage than the original run. The film will clash with Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer. Judging by the current pace, the Sukumar directorial actioner is most likely to pose as a competition for the Shankar film.

Pushpa 2 becomes the highest grossing Indian film

Pushpa 2 has been shattering box office records set by the movies released before it ever since it hit the big screens. However, the Allu Arjun starrer has reached a significant milestone now. In the over-a-month theatrical run, the actioner has dethroned SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 has become the highest grossing Indian film ever | Image: IMDb