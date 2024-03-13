×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Allu Arjun Returns Home Amid Pushpa 2 Shoot In Vizag, Actor Takes A Break Due To THIS Reason

Allu Arjun who was recently in Vizag to shoot for a sequence of his next Pushpa 2 has returned immediately and gone for a break. Here's the real reason.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pushpa 2
Pushpa 2 | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2, has been making headlines as fans eagerly await its release on August 15. The actor recently kicked off a lengthy shooting schedule in Vizag, where he received a warm welcome from his fans. However, the latest development reveals that Allu Arjun has taken a temporary hiatus from the shoot and returned to Hyderabad.

Why has Allu Arjun taken a break?

OTTPlay’s sources close to the actor report that Allu Arjun has been unwell for the past few days and has decided to take some time off to recover. Despite his absence, the filming continues under the direction of Sukumar, focusing on scenes involving the supporting cast of the movie.

 

 

Co-star Rashmika Mandanna remains committed to her shooting schedule, although a crucial action sequence had to be postponed due to Allu Arjun's illness. However, there's optimism among the crew as Allu Arjun is expected to return to the sets next week and resume filming.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Pushpa 2?

The production team is working tirelessly to wrap up shooting as a significant portion still remains to be completed. Delays have occurred due to scheduling conflicts with the busy agendas of the film's prominent stars. Notably, Pushpa 2 features a stellar cast, including Fahadh Faasil portraying the main antagonist, alongside Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sunil in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

 

 

Reportedly, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will make a special appearance in a song sequence. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 boasts a substantial budget of approximately Rs 300 crore. Music maestro DSP has composed the score for the film and the movie’s cinematography is being helmed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek.

Allu Arjun will further be seen in Icon, Untitled Koratala Siva Film, AA22, AA23 and Atlee’s Next.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

ndmc

Connaught Place

5 minutes ago
Laapataa Ladies

Ranta-Preity Connection

12 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri on diesel price

13 minutes ago
Mysuru's 31-year-old 'King' Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar

20 minutes ago
CAA Protest

CAA Legal Debate

25 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

34 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri

CAA

35 minutes ago
hair colour

Lasting Hair Colour Tips

37 minutes ago
Residents will now get authorised parking in 35 sectors of Noida.

Noida Surface Parking

38 minutes ago
Thailand

Places To Travel In April

39 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

40 minutes ago
Breathing Technique

4-2-8-2 Breathing

44 minutes ago
One Nation, One Election

One Nation One Election

an hour ago
Amit Shah

Amit Shah

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Ashmit Patel

Patel On 20 Yrs In Cinema

an hour ago
Delhi Police Awards "Best Story" Oscar for No Helmet Story

Delhi Police Awards

an hour ago
Gaami

Vishwak Sen On Gaami

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Thane: Cleaner Killed After Collapse of Gutter Slab

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News7 hours ago

  5. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo