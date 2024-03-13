Advertisement

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2, has been making headlines as fans eagerly await its release on August 15. The actor recently kicked off a lengthy shooting schedule in Vizag, where he received a warm welcome from his fans. However, the latest development reveals that Allu Arjun has taken a temporary hiatus from the shoot and returned to Hyderabad.

Why has Allu Arjun taken a break?

OTTPlay’s sources close to the actor report that Allu Arjun has been unwell for the past few days and has decided to take some time off to recover. Despite his absence, the filming continues under the direction of Sukumar, focusing on scenes involving the supporting cast of the movie.

Co-star Rashmika Mandanna remains committed to her shooting schedule, although a crucial action sequence had to be postponed due to Allu Arjun's illness. However, there's optimism among the crew as Allu Arjun is expected to return to the sets next week and resume filming.

What more do we know about Pushpa 2?

The production team is working tirelessly to wrap up shooting as a significant portion still remains to be completed. Delays have occurred due to scheduling conflicts with the busy agendas of the film's prominent stars. Notably, Pushpa 2 features a stellar cast, including Fahadh Faasil portraying the main antagonist, alongside Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sunil in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will make a special appearance in a song sequence. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 boasts a substantial budget of approximately Rs 300 crore. Music maestro DSP has composed the score for the film and the movie’s cinematography is being helmed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek.

Allu Arjun will further be seen in Icon, Untitled Koratala Siva Film, AA22, AA23 and Atlee’s Next.