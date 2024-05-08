Advertisement

Despite being Allu Ramalingaiah's grandson and Chiranjeevi's nephew, Allu Arjun had a difficult start to his career. Allu Arjun, who made his film debut in 2003 with the K Raghavendra Rao-directed Gangotri, recently made a shocking revelation. He shared that he didn't get great scripts during the initial days of his career because of the way he looked.

Allu Arjun narrates his ordeal as Arya clocks 20 years

Allu Arjun got candid during an event in Hyderabad celebrating 20 years since Arya's release. The Pushpa actor shared that he had a rough start in the film industry due to his on-screen appearance. He said, "Naa Gangotri cinema hit aindi. Nen ekkado chudadaniki pedda goppa ga lenu anesi naku pedda great films raledu (Gangotri was a hit but I didn’t look great, so good films didn’t come my way) The film was a blockbuster but it’s my failure as an artiste that I couldn’t make a mark. I went from 0 to -100, I was a nobody."

The actor also revealed that even after his debut film, he was roaming the RTC crossroads in Hyderabad, watching new releases and hearing scripts that failed to pique his interest.

How did Allu Arjun bring a change in his career?

Allu Arjun's life turned around after he attended the screening of the film Dil starring Nithiin. That's where he was approached by Sukumar for Arya. Allu Arjun shared during the event that even though Sukumar was a debut director, he loved the script for Arya. He added, "Chiranjeevi also heard the script, I also received a shield from him when the film completed 125 days in theatres against all odds. When I watched Ravi Teja’s Idiot, I wanted to star in a cool film like that. Arya is my Idiot. I knew I could dance well and I just wanted the opportunity to prove it. I got that with the song, Thakadhimithom." Allu Arjun credited Sukumar for changing his life forever.

When Arya released, it became a huge hit, changing the course of both the actor's and director's careers. Devi Sri Prasad, the film's music composer, was the only member of the team with prior experience, having previously worked on films such as Khadgam, Manmadhudu, and Varsham.

