Allu Arjun's Father Allu Aravind Condemns Attack On Their Residence Over Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Allu Arjun, who has been released on interim bail, in connection to a fan's death during the Sandhya Theatre stampede, has been receiving severe backlash not just from the netizens but also from the ministers. In the latest development, Pushpa 2 actor's house was vandalised by Osmania University students on Sunday, December 22. They broke into the actor's house and disrupted the properties, but the Jubilee Hills police reached in time and arrested around eight individuals from the scene. Following the incident, Arjun's father Allu Aravind broke the silence on the unfortunate incident and condemned the attack. He spoke to the press present at their Jubilee Hills residence after the vandalism and said such incidents should never happen to anyone.

Allu Aravind condemns the attack on his son Allu Arjun's residence on Sunday

According to a report in AP7am.com, the producer said, "The incident that occurred outside our home was witnessed by everyone. Such events should never happen to anyone.” Allu Aravind urged everyone to refrain from such action. "In situations like these, everyone should exercise restraint. That would be for the best,” he continued.

He further mentioned that the police visited their residence and registered a case. “The police have taken in the offenders and filed a case against them. The police are ready to take away anyone else who comes here to create a ruckus. No one should encourage incidents like these," he added.

He concluded by saying that this was not the right time for them to talk about the issue. “But I will not react just because the media is here. Now is the time to practice restraint. The law will take its own course," he said.

JAC (Joint Action Committee) leaders from Osmania University demand ₹1 crore from Allu Arjun

The viral video shows how Osmania University's Joint Action Committee (JAC) broke into Allu Arjun's residence and can be seen breaking flower pots and damaging other stuff on the property. In another video, they can be seen pelting stones and tomatoes at the actor's residence and demanding justice for the 8-year-old victim who got injured in a stampede incident at Pushpa 2 premiere outside Sandhya Theatre. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, the activists demanded ₹1 crore compensation to Revathi's family.