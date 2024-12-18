Allu Arjun's Father Allu Aravind Visits Pushpa 2 Stampede Victim In Hospital, Shares Health Update

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: It's been two weeks since the Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad happened. The incident resulted in the death of a woman and her son hospitalised. A day later to the tragedy, a case was filed against Allu Arjun and the management of the theatre for allegedly not informing the police of the actor's visit. While the actor is yet to visit the family, his father Allu Aravind, visited the boy in hospital on Wednesday, December 18. Later today, he held a press conference giving an update on the boy's health and revealing why Allu Arjun hasn't visited the grieving family.

Allu Aravind shares health update of the boy injured during Pushpa 2 premiere stampede

Several videos and photos from Allu Aravind's hospital are doing the rounds on X informing that he paid the visit after necessary permissions. During the press conference, the producer said Shri Tej is in the ICU. He spoke to doctors who told him that he has been recovering slowly in the last 10 days, but it might take longer. "We are ready to support in any way we can to help him recover. I am thankful that the government has also stepped forward to help him reach normalcy," he added.

Opening up about the reason why Allu Arjun hasn't visited the grieving family, to this, he said that the Pushpa actor wanted to visit the boy just the day after the incident but the hospital authorities asked him to stay put owing to safety. “Our legal team also advised Bunny not to go to the hospital or meet the parents. I have taken permission from the authorities to visit the boy today because he felt bad he couldn’t visit them. I thank CM Revanth Reddy, the police and the hospital authorities for agreeing,” he concluded.

What is the update on Allu Arjun's case?

Days after the FIR against Allu Arjun, on December 13 the actor was arrested by the Chikkadapally Police and held overnight at Chanchalaguda Central Jail. Later Nampally Court sent him to a 14-day remand, but the Telangana High Court granted him a 4-week interim bail. The Hyderabad police are now likely to challenge the bail verdict. Insiders in the know have exclusively told Republic TV that the police have submitted a letter to the prosecution and AAG from the police side states that the management of Sandhya Theatre was advised not to allow Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna to attend the Pushpa 2 premiere on December 4 which led to the stampede and subsequent death of a 35-year-old woman.