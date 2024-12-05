Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Midnight Shows In Bengaluru Cancelled, Karnataka Film Body Files Petition

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 finally released in theatres on December 5. The movie which serves as the second instalment to the blockbuster movie Pushpa and as expected the movie is a wild entertainer solid in respects. Post its release, seems like trouble is brewing for the makers has emerged in Karnataka.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is banned in Karnataka?

Seems like Pushpa 2 is facing trouble in Karnataka. According to a report in M9, the Kannada Film Producers Council has raised objections to its early morning shows. The council complained about the film’s midnight screenings and high ticket prices that such shows should not be allowed before 6 am as per the state regulations.

File photo of Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 | Source: IMDb

Reportedly, in response to the complain, the Bengaluru District Collector ordered the cancellation of Pushpa 2’s early morning screenings effecting around 80 shows. In addition, the Kannada Film Producers Council also requested that the ban on midnight screenings continue for Pushpa 2, to control ticket prices and support regional films in Karnataka.

When there was a massive around Pushpa 2 for its release in Karnataka

When Bagheera was released in Karnataka it was well received and the the Telugu version of the film was also released in Hyderabad. When the netizens complained that Bagheera was only reduced to one screen in Hyderabad, which led to massive uproar in Karnataka, netizens in return expressed on social media that when Allu Arjun and Rashmika Starrer Pushpa 2 will release, it will be boycotted by them.

File photo of Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 | Source: IMDb