Allu Arjun's Wife, Kids Break Down As Pushpa 2 Actor Returns Home After Spending Night In Jail
Allu Arjun Family: As the Pushpa 2 actor greeted his family upon return, his wife Sneha Reddy could be seen getting visibly emotional as she hugged him.
Allu Arjun's emotional reunion with wife Sneha Reddy goes viral | Image: X
Allu Arjun Family: The Pushpa 2 actor walked out of Chanchalguda jail this morning after spending the night behind bars. After making a brief stop at his Geetha Arts office, the actor went straight home to his wife and children. A video of his emotional reunion with his wife Sneha Reddy and children is now doing rounds on social media.
