Allu Arjun Says ‘I’m Extremely Sorry…’ To Family Of Fan Who Died At Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede

Allu Arjun, during the press meet, revealed the reason behind his delayed response over the death of his fan during the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede in Hyderabad. When news broke and the video of Arjun leaving Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad midway came out, some assumed that he had learnt of the fan’s death and was leaving to avoid the issue. Later, he was criticised for not responding to the issue on social media even if his team had reached out to the family to help monetarily. When he dropped a video offering condolences, people called him out for not apologising to the family and taking accountability for his role in the mishap.