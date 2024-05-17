Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa 2 Suffers Major Setback Months Before Its Release?

Advertisement

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is on track to hit the big screens on August 15. The makers recently unveiled the first single from the pan-India film Pushpa Pushpa, which has been trending on reels. While there is immense buzz surrounding the second part of the Sukumar directorial, the team seems to have suffered a setback with the editor reportedly quitting the film due to scheduling conflicts.

Pushpa 2 important crew member quits months before film's release

According to reports, the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, has undergone a significant change in its technical crew. Antony Ruben, the editor who played an important role in the first installment, has stepped down from his position due to scheduling conflicts with his other film projects.

Reportedly, Ruben made every effort to juggle the dates but ultimately had to make the tough decision to exit Pushpa 2, according to Siasat. His departure will surely be a setback for the team as the makers and director will have to look for someone to fill in his shoes. According to the same report, Sukumar acted swiftly and reached out to Naveen Nooli to take up the role.

Nooli, a National Film Award winner for Best Editing for his work on Jersey, is no stranger to Sukumar‘s style. They have previously collaborated on successful projects like Nannaku Prematho and Rangasthalam.

Pushpa 2 cast and other details

The action drama starring Allu Arjun, directed by Sukumar, is slated for release on August 15. Actors Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, who were featured in 'Pushpa: The Rise', will be seen in the second installment.