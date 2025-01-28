Allu Arjun To Play Lord Karthikeya In Trivikram Srinivas' Mythological Fantasy, Shooting To Begin Before Pushpa 3: Report

Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of Pushpa 2 which released in December, 2024. The film scripted history and broke records at box office within few days of its release. Now, the actor is all geared up for his next project with Trivikram Srinivas which was announced a while ago and it will reportedly be a socio-mythological fantasy film.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming film to be based on Hindu mythology?

According to a report in the Telugu Chitraalu, Allu Arjun will reportedly be playing the role of Lord Karthikeya in the upcoming project. Reportedly, the film will showcase god’s journey as the God of War, who will reunite with his father Lord Shiva.

File photo of Allu Arjun | Source: IMDb

According to a report in Pinkvilla, earlier, a source had revealed that, “Allu Arjun's film with Trivikram will be yet another commercial entertainer with the director's signature style of dialogues and storytelling. Trivikram is known for his meticulous planning and attention to detail, and he is likely to have a well-planned shooting schedule for the film. The shooting for the film will go on floors in 2025". Earlier there were rumours that, to continue the streak of Pushpa franchise, Allu Arjun wanted to delay the project of Trivikram. But, Producer Naga Vamsi recently confirmed that the Arya star will be doing Trivikram’s next. However, the reports are yet to be confirmed.

All about Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s successful collaborations

AA22 will be the actor-director duo’s Ruth collaboration. Allu Arjun will again collaborate with producers Geetha Arts and Harika & Hassine Creations. More details are yet to be revealed.

File photo of Trivikram Srinivas | Source: Facebook

Previously, Allu Arjun and Trivikram collaborated for Julayi (2012), Son of Satyamurthy (2015) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). All three films were megahits. Julayi, reportedly made on a budget of ₹32 crores, earned nearly ₹103 crores globally. Similarly, Son of Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapruamuloo made on budgets ₹45 crore and ₹100 crores reportedly collected ₹93 crore and ₹270 crore, respectively. If the duo can re-create their constant Midas touch with their next is yet to be seen.

File photo of Allu Arjun | Source: IMDb