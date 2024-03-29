×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

Allu Arjun Unveils His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In Dubai, Calls It A 'Milestone Moment'

Pushpa star Allu Arjun has received an early birthday gift as he unveiled his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai on March 28.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun with his wax statue. | Image:Allu Arjun/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Allu Arjun has been basking in the success since the release of his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The actor won one of the most prestigious awards - National Awards - last year. Now, the actor has added another feather to his hat by getting his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai. What better day than to choose March 28 for this special occasion as the actor completes 21 years in the Indian cinema industry on the same day. Marking these milestones in the actor’s life, this unveiling of the wax statue came as a perfect birthday gift as Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday on April 8th.

(Allu Arjun poses with his wax statue | Image: Instagram)

Allu Arjun receives an early birthday present

The actor has shared several photos and a videos on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen in his signature ‘thaggede le’ pose from the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.  The wax statue is dressed in his iconic red jacket from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor attended this grand ceremony in Dubai along with his family and expressed his happiness and gratitude for this honour.

(Allu Arjun poses with his wax statue | Image: Instagram)

Calling Allu Arjun "the king of dance," Madame Tussauds' official page shared a picture of the actor posing with his wax statue. "Allu Arjun, Icon Star, the King of Dance, has arrived at Madame Tussauds Dubai," read the caption.

Allu Arjun's daughter surprises him

Madame Tussauds also posted a video of the wax statue unveiling. Much to the actor's surprise, the big reveal happened not just with his statue but also with his daughter Arha emulating his Pushpa pose. In the video, Allu Arjun is seen laughing upon noticing his daughter posing beside the statue.

Family and friends wish Allu Arjun to achieve a new milestone

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni commented, "This is amazing, hearty congratulations". Hema Dangi wrote, "You’re the icon (fire emoticon) the statue is great but it can’t match your charm." Lakshmi Manchu wrote, "Aaaattttttt," followed by fire emoticons. Kalyaan Dhev wrote, "Assalu Thaggedhele"

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be seen as the iconic Pushpa Raj in the highly anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule slated to release on August 15. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

